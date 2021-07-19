LACONIA — Dimosthenes “Demo” Yiannis, 81, of Pleasant Street, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Demo was born on June 30, 1940 in Mandamados, Lesvos, Greece, son of Haralambos and Emily (Psarros) Yiannis.
Demo came to the United States in 1967, brought here by his Aunt Fannie Salta. He was determined to fulfill his American Dream; working hard at The Naswa Resort, Laconia Shoe, and eventually settling in with the Laconia School District. One of his favorite things in life was inviting people “to come by his shoe repair” for a cup of coffee. He loved his hobby of fixing shoes and often times would tell his clients, “Pay me what you think it’s worth.”
Demo loved to travel via cruising the world or his annual pilgrimage to his hometown where he enjoyed visiting his family and childhood friends. In addition to his love of travel, he was extremely active in the Takiarchai Greek Orthodox Church of Laconia, where he acted as a President and a cantor.
Demo is survived by wife, Anastasia (Michalaris) Yiannis; son, Harry Yiannis; daughter, Emily Yiannis; two sisters-in-law, Marika Giannis and Yiannoula Vaxavanis; a brother-in-law, Mihalis Michalaris; and two nieces, Bessie and Emily Giannis. In addition to his parents, Demo was predeceased by a brother, Stratos Giannis.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Private Graveside services will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family requests memorial donations be made to Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 86, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, New NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
