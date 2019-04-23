GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Dillon Ryan Johnson, 24, of Gilmanton Iron Works, was lost to us on April 4, 2019.
Dillon was a tender soul, a talented artist and musician, and a devoted son to his mother, who deeply grieves his passing. Dillon loved music, especially of the Grateful Dead, and was an avid hiker and an absolutely fearless snowboarder.
Dillon was born on Dec. 8, 1994, in Concord. He was a gifted child who was homeschooled and also attended schools in the Newfound Area School District. A 2010 graduate of Newfound Regional High School, Dillon was a high honors student as an undergraduate; he was awarded his associate of science degree by New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord in 2016 and a bachelor of science degree from Southern New Hampshire University in 2019. He planned to attend the University of New Hampshire School of Law.
For the last seven years of his life, Dillon struggled to overcome his addiction to opiates and became part of the youth-in-recovery community, attending 12-step meetings all over Central New Hampshire. Knowing that his experience as a young addict could benefit others, Dillon became a certified recovery coach in 2017. He valued his sobriety and fought valiantly against his disease to the very end, but ultimately lost the battle. His mother fought right alongside him, but was thwarted at every turn by the public health and judicial systems of the state of New Hampshire, which would not grant her pleas for help.
Dillon is survived by his parents, Gail and David Johnson of Gilmanton Iron Works and Ryan and September Ingram of Hudson; and his grandparents, Edward and Phyllis Martino, Barbara and Walter Johnson, and Steve and Debra Willey. He will be sorely missed by his brothers, David Morel, Peter Morel, Brian Morel and Max Ingram, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family friends, and last but not least, his beloved dog, Scarlet. Dillon had an extraordinary, special relationship with his big brother, Brian.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Douglas Ryan Ingram, who adored him.
There will be a Celebration of Dillon's Life on May 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Dry Dock, 71 Beacon Street West, Laconia, to which memorial donations may be made.
A private burial will take place later in the year.
Those who knew him loved him, and knew how much he loved the Dead tune "Brokedown Palace," written long before he was born by Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, and its hauntingly beautiful lyrics; to him they might sing:
Goin' home, goin' home,
By the riverside I will rest my bones,
Listen to the River sing sweet songs, to rock my Soul.
To which Dillon would likely respond:
Fare you well, fare you well,
I love you more than words can tell,
Listen to the River sing sweet songs
To rock my Soul.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
