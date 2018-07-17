ROCHESTER—Dianne Veloski, 71, of 10 South Elderberry Lane, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 6, 2018. We are comforted to know that, as she left this mortal life here on Earth, there was a great reunion with her parents, twin sister, and loved ones in Heaven.
Dianne was born on Sept. 13, 1946, in Woburn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Bernard Frederick and Frances Evelyn (Merrill) Veloski. Dianne graduated from Woburn High School, continued her education at the University of Massachusetts, and completed her bachelor of science degree in Human Services at New Hampshire College.
Dianne was a lover of education and continued teaching right into her retirement years at the Vocational-Technical College in Laconia. Dianne loved working with people through her various careers at the IRS, New Hampshire State School, and Vocational-Technical College. She also loved volunteering in the community, especially as a sign language interpreter, working with the Shaw Brothers, and the Channel 11 auctions for the New Hampshire Public Television Company.
Dianne loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Her presence will be greatly missed, along with her knowledge, skills, services, and generous heart.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert Andrew and Kathy Ellen (Trombley) Veloski; sister Janet Veloski Payne; nieces and nephews Scott Andrew and Jessica Lee (Stratton) Veloski, Jennifer Frances Veloski, Jonathan Bernard Veloski, Jennifer Anne (Payne) and Christian Paul Knowlton Sr., Jan Marie Payne, Adam Scott Payne, Theresa Marie (Payne) and Matthew Keith Martindale, Rachel Elizabeth Payne, Brian Andrew Payne, Michelle (Payne) and William Palmer Walker, Jessica Payne, and Heather (Payne) and Ross Joseph Goddu; great-nieces and -nephews Christian Paul and Elizabeth Mae (Arnold) Knowlton Jr., Weston Andrew Knowlton, Mary Louise Martindale, and Jacob Keith Martindale; and great-great nephew Wesley Christian Knowlton.
Dianne was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Frances Veloski, and her twin sister, Marcia Veloski.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, at Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Avenue, Laconia. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held afterwards at a family member’s home.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go towww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.