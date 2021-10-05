Diann A. Greene, 71

LACONIA — Diann Audrey Greene, 71, of Laconia, died September 30, 2021, at her home.
Born in Manchester, NH on July 15, 1950, she was the daughter of Raymond and Rebecca (Haynes) Greene.
Diann attended the Hooksett Elementary School and the Crotchet Mountain Center.
Diann loved life. She enjoyed singing, socializing and was a friend to everyone she met. Through many years of her disability, she is now finally rejoined with her mum, dad, and twin brother David.
Diann is survived by her brother, Steven Greene and his wife Jane of Edgewater, FL; sisters, Jo Ann Paul of Canterbury, NH, Debora Miller and her husband Dennis of Sugarland, TX; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
