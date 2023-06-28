Diane Michalski, 56

Diane Michalski, 56

Diane Michalski, 56, passed away June 25, 2023, with her loved ones by her side after a brief illness.

Born in Beverly, Massachusetts, on April 21, 1967, Diane was the daughter of Ed and Rose (Casale) Michalski. She moved with her family to Tuftonboro in 1972 and went on to graduate from Kingswood Regional High School. She followed her passion and earned her degree in graphic design. She met her soulmate, Michael Taylor, and they made their home in Groton, where they married and raised their family. Diane spent many years working for Venture Print in Bristol before opening her own business, Taylor Made Graphics.

