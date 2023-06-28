Diane Michalski, 56, passed away June 25, 2023, with her loved ones by her side after a brief illness.
Born in Beverly, Massachusetts, on April 21, 1967, Diane was the daughter of Ed and Rose (Casale) Michalski. She moved with her family to Tuftonboro in 1972 and went on to graduate from Kingswood Regional High School. She followed her passion and earned her degree in graphic design. She met her soulmate, Michael Taylor, and they made their home in Groton, where they married and raised their family. Diane spent many years working for Venture Print in Bristol before opening her own business, Taylor Made Graphics.
Diane was fun-loving and a carefree spirit. She was at home on the back of a bike, camping or on the beach. Her home was always filled with laughter, music and animals. Diane loved to cook for her family and planned themed game nights, sledding parties and made the best Halloween costumes. We will miss her homemade gnocchi and sauce at Christmas and her specialty pizzas.
Diane was preceded in death by her father Ed, her mother Rose and her husband Mike.
She is survived by her children, Hannah Taylor of Hebron, Jessica Taylor of New Hampton, Cassandra Rolland and husband Jesse Rolland of Belmont and Patrick Taylor and wife Eloisa Taylor of Yuma, Arizona; two grandsons, Mason Rolland and Charles Taylor; her brothers, David Michalski of New Hampton, Robert Michalski and wife Vicki Michalski of New Durham, Paul Michalski and wife Karen Michalski of Wolfeboro, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m., at St Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith. Internment will follow at NH State Veteran’s Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Payson Cancer Center or NH SPCA in Diane’s memory.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Michalski family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
