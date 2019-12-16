BELMONT — Diane Marie Cleveland, 52, of Witham Road, died at home on Dec. 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Diane was born on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bangor, Maine, the daughter of Fred Van Dine and Linda (Provencal) Hawkins.
Diane worked for New Hampshire Ball Bearing as a lead person in the shipping department for many years.
She was a Boy Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Leader, of Belmont. She participated in the Breast Cancer Walk and was a fighter of Breast Cancer for nine years.
Diane liked sewing, making blankets, camping, arts and crafts, and vacations, and she loved shopping. She had a large teddy bear collection.
Diane is survived by her husband of 27years, Carl E. Cleveland Jr., of Belmont; her father, Fred Van Dine, of Gilford; her mother, Linda Hawkins, and her husband, Merton, of Bethlehem; a son, Jacob Biggs, of Belmont; daughter Bonnie-Ann Cleveland of Belmont; grandchild Taylor James Stanton of Belmont; brother Fred Van Dine and his wife, Kimberly, of South Carolina; sisters Marlo Hawkins of Laconia, Kelli Mills of North Carolina, Staci Knox of Belmont, and Angela VanSteensburg and her husband, Eric, of Laconia; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents; step-mother Sharon Van Dine; and her brother, Joe Hawkins.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. Memorial Calling Hours will follow, also at the Funeral Home, continuing until 1:30 p.m.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring, in Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region VNA & Hospice,780 North Main St., Laconia; or to the American Cancer Society, Two Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.