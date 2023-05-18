Diane M. Marden, 56

BELMONT — Diane Marie Marden, 56, of Silkwood Avenue, passed away on May 15, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
Diane was born on Jan. 8, 1967, in Laconia, the daughter of James Marden Sr., and Donna (Reed) Marden.
Diane was a caring and loving person, especially for her family and friends. She was always willing to help anybody in need; always putting herself last.
Diane loved the history of the Town of Belmont. She published a book of Belmont postcards and was a member of the historical society, the Cemetery Trust, and an original member of the Heritage Commission. She initiated the Save The Gale School project and worked hard to see the school moved to the new location.
Diane is survived by her partner, Ray Brake Sr.; sons, Ray Brake Jr. and Christopher Brake and his fiancé Michelle Jean; father, James Marden Sr.; brother, James Marden Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua Brake-Post and Knox Brake; step-grandchildren, Bradyn Vachon, Jarahmiah Vachon, and Ella-Mae Vachon; and several aunts and uncles. Diane is predeceased by her mother, Donna Marden; maternal grandparents, Harold "Skip" and Isabel Reed; and her paternal grandparents, Lewis and Shirley Marden.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m., at South Road Cemetery.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Diane’s name to the Granite VNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.