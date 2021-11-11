LACONIA — Diane L. Ward, 73, of Charlevoix Place, died on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Granite VNA Hospice House, Pleasant Street, Concord.
Diane was born on November 14, 1947 in Rochester, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Robert and Grace (Baker) Mattison.
Diane was the best mom ever and a classic loving gramma.
Diane worked as a home health aide for over 35 years with Community Health and Hospice.
Diane is survived by daughters, Lynda Harris and Heather Wigget; her granddaughter, Molly; her sister, Lynda Kahn and her husband, Clement; her best friend, Nancy Robinson; her good friend, Robert Beebe; and many cousins in New York.
A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Penfield, NY.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
