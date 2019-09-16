GILFORD — Diane Elizabeth Mitton, 85, of Potter Hill Road, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 11, 2019.
Diane was born on Dec. 2, 1933, in Saugus, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Willis L. and Florence (O’Neal) Mitton.
Diane graduated from Saugus High School in 1951, and worked for several years for Allegheny, Eastern, and United Airlines.
Diane graduated from the University of Denver in 1965, and taught on the Navajo reservation. Going back to school, she also graduated from Boston University in 1967, and was a school librarian in Montana, Vermont, Japan, and Germany. Diane worked for the Department of Interior and Department of Defense overseas schools. Coming back to the States to New Hampshire, Diane worked for Winnisquam Regional High School and was the library director at the Gilford Public Library from 1985 to 2000.
Diane’s dearest loves were God, family, nature, and traveling, which she did extensively while in Europe.
Diane is survived by her sister, Anita Hewitt of Gilford; four nephews, Steven Mitton, Randy Mitton, Douglas Hewitt, and Bruce Hewitt; three nieces, Suzanne (Mitton) Robb, Lois (Hewitt) LaVoie, and Jen (Mitton) Griffin, and their spouses and children; and a very dear friend, Vincent Bucemi.
In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her two brothers, Neal Mitton and Wayne Mitton.
There will be no calling hours, and a Private Family Service will take place.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Diane’s name to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.