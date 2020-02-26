SANBORNTON — Diane Catherine Labrie, 50, of Lower Bay Road, passed away after a 7-year courageous battle with cancer, on Feb. 17, 2020, at Franklin Regional Hospital in Franklin.
Diane was born on April 21, 1969, in Laconia, the daughter of John J. Rigney Jr. and Janet E. (Crooker) Rigney.
Diane was owner and operator of Mac-Durgin Business Systems. She also worked for Seacoast Business Machines, was an accountant for several local businesses, and most recently Diane worked for the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
Diane was a dedicated member of the Laconia community, a longtime and active member of the Rotary Club of Laconia, where she served on the board of directors as president and treasurer, Motorcycle Committee Chair, Fishing Derby Chair, PR/Special Events Chair, and on several other committees. She was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow.
Diane enjoyed bowling, yard-saling with her daughter, Teagan, playing pranks on Halloween, and dressing in costume. She could make people laugh with her great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Diane is survived by her mother, Janet Rigney, of Meredith; her daughter, Teagan Labrie, of Sanbornton; a sister, Janine (Rigney) Leclerc, and her husband, Blaine, of Franklin; her former husband, Zachary Labrie, of Sanbornton; her uncle, Henri St. Jean; and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, John J. Rigney Jr.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Manchester, at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Diane’s memory to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
