Diane Arcouette, 69

LACONIA — Diane "Ma Duke" Arcouette, 69, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Diane was born on July 25, 1952 in Hardwick, VT, the daughter of Henry D. Ferland Sr. and Evelyn K. (Dezan) Ferland.
She loved reading romance novels, shopping, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family. You would be able to find her either enjoying a nice walk or spending time in the sun tanning. She also liked to spend time tending to the plants in her garden.
Diane is survived by her sons, Ronald Arcouette III and his wife Jessica of Meredith, and Jacy Arcouette of Laconia; her daughters, Sasha Arcouette of Laconia, Ashlyn Arcouette and her fiancé Dee Sonthikoummane of VT, and Heather Turner and her husband Bud of CA; her grandchildren, Shaitanya Mudgett, Nicolas Turner, Thomas Turner, Alexyah Dethvongsa, Aarohn Dethvongsa, Camryn Ryan, Myah Sonthikoummane, and Ellah Ryan; her two great-grandchildren, Bailee Miller and Noah Miller; her brothers, Randall Ferland and his wife Noreen of Meredith, Henry Ferland and his wife Erica Lilly of Farmington, Roger Ferland of Tilton, Jeffrey Ferland of Tilton, and Richard Ferland of MO; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Diane is predeceased by her son Myca Arcouette; her grandson, Jacob Arcouette; and her brothers, David Ferland and Daniel Ferland.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Ste 210, Bedford, NH, 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
