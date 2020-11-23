TILTON — Diana Louise (Watson) Martin, 71, of Tilton, passed away at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia after a period of failing health. She was born in Laconia on January 14, 1949, the daughter of Freelon M. Watson Jr. and Mildred E. (Griffin) Watson. She was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School and worked for over 35 years for the State of New Hampshire Department of Treasury as a payroll clerk. She was a member of the Lochmere Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She loved to watch the birds, play games on the computer and cooking for her family in her spare time. She was predeceased by a stepson, Edwin Martin.
Her family includes her husband of 23 years, William C. Martin of Tilton; her brother, Robert A. Watson and his wife Diane C. (Ham) of Tilton; stepson, Frederick Martin of Florida; stepdaughter, Jeanie Wingate of Bristol; nephew, Jacques P. Watson and wife Kimberly of Tilton; grandniece, Rebecca Charles and her two sons, Nicholas and Dustin Parson of Concord.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Lochmere Baptist Church in Lochmere.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Lochmere Baptist Church, P.O. Box 12, Lochmere, NH 03252 or the Franklin Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 75 Chestnut Street, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
