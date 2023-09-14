Diana E. Padula

Diana E. Padula 

LEWES, Delaware — Diana E. Padula, 83, peacefully passed away on Sept. 11, after a brief encounter with brain cancer.

Diana was born on Oct. 16, 1939, in Paterson, New Jersey. In January 1958 she married the love of her life, Anthony Padula and moved to Stonetown Road in Ringwood, New Jersey, where they raised their three children.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.