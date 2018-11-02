BELMONT — Diana A. Bourque, 90, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 1, 2018, at Forestview Manor, Meredith, surrounded by family.
Diana was born in Springvale, Maine, on Sept. 8, 1928. She was the daughter of Carrie E. Goodwin and Edward E. Clements and lived in Belmont for most of her life.
She was a former employee of J.P. Stevens Woolen Mills of Franklin, and the hosiery mills of Belmont.
She was a past member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Joseph Parish in Belmont.
Diana was a long-time auxiliary member of the Charles Kilborn, Unit 58, American Legion and a past auxiliary member of the Belmont Fire Department. She also was a member of two social clubs of Belmont. She was a member and communicant of St. Joseph Church of Belmont.
The widow of Aime J. Bourque, who died in 1988, she is survived by her two sons, Gary and his wife, Nan, of Petal, Mississippi, and David and his wife, Tammy, of Canterbury; and four daughters, Debra Miceli and her husband, Anthony, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Vickie Wood and her husband, Michael, of Mesa, Arizona, Holly Phillips and her husband, Ronald, of South Ryegate, Vermont, and Teri Bacon and her husband, John, of Laconia. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Eloise Menard of Franklin; and a sister-in-law, Helen Brown of Gilmanton; along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St. Belmont. Burial will follow at South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, PO Box 285, Belmont, NH 03220; or the charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
