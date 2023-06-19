Devere C. Engelhardt

GILFORD — Devere C. Engelhardt, of Gilford, known to many as "Lee," passed away on Thursday, June 15, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness.

Devere was born on a family farm in Unionville, Missouri. He was the son of Clarence and Lillian (Krull) Engelhardt. He graduated from Ferris State University and Central Michigan University where he received his MBA. A businessman, he was the owner of Economy 2-Way Distributers, Inc. and Engelhardt Associates, both wireless communication companies. He also owned Engelhardt Enterprises Rental Properties. He was loved by all for his good nature and friendliness. He enjoyed skiing, golf, hunting, fishing, going to the gym and riding his Harley.

