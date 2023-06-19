GILFORD — Devere C. Engelhardt, of Gilford, known to many as "Lee," passed away on Thursday, June 15, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness.
Devere was born on a family farm in Unionville, Missouri. He was the son of Clarence and Lillian (Krull) Engelhardt. He graduated from Ferris State University and Central Michigan University where he received his MBA. A businessman, he was the owner of Economy 2-Way Distributers, Inc. and Engelhardt Associates, both wireless communication companies. He also owned Engelhardt Enterprises Rental Properties. He was loved by all for his good nature and friendliness. He enjoyed skiing, golf, hunting, fishing, going to the gym and riding his Harley.
Devere is survived by his son, Michael Engelhardt and his wife Joanna, of Wayland Massachusetts, parents of Sophia and Dylan; his sisters, Loretta Engelhardt, Barbara Haefele and husband Al, and Kathy King; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Devere is predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ruth (Mossner) Engelhardt; and his son, Mark Engelhardt, who was married to Patricia Hart, both veterinarians, and the parents of grandsons, Grant and Hayden.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 23, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia.
A Funeral Service and luncheon will follow at 11 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
For those who wish, a donation can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (where he was a founder) at 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
