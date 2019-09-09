LACONIA — Deven R. Adkins, 30, of Taylor Street, died Aug. 30, 2019, in Delray Beach, Florida.
Deven was born on Dec. 21, 1988, in Laconia, the son of Stanley R. Adkins and Sonya (Lavallee) Moore.
Deven attended school in the Lakes Region where he enjoyed playing sports such as basketball, baseball, and football. He loved to fish and do anything outdoors. Deven also had an exceptional passion for music.
As an adult, he became a man of many trades, such as roofing, flooring, siding and several other miscellaneous outdoor jobs.
At the age of 22, Deven’s beautiful daughter was brought into the world. She was his pride and joy. He was an amazing father and a friend to everyone. Deven was thoughtful, protective, kind and would do anything for the ones he loved. He was a beloved member of his family and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Deven is survived by his mother, Sonya Moore, and her husband, Charles; a daughter, Olivia Renee Adkins; his fiancé, Rachael Sylvester; a brother, James Adkins; a sister, Emily Moore; a niece, Zoey Thibeau; his maternal grandmother, Rita “Meems” Lavallee; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his father, Deven was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Richard Lavallee, and his paternal grandmother, Neoma Wallace.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 8 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.