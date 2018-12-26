LACONIA — Deveda May Granger, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Deveda was born on May 13, 1931, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Raymond P. Granger and Florence Hazel (Flack) Granger.
Deveda graduated Laconia High School, Class of 1950. She graduated from Nyack College in New York, earning her nurse's aide degree. She worked as a nurse’s aide for more than 30 years.
Deveda was member of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Laconia.
Deveda is survived by her brother, John Granger, and his wife, Pauline, of Belmont; three sisters, Celia Elizabeth Horner and her husband, John, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Roberta Bilodeau of Simi Valley, California, and Bertha Wilmot of Lakeport; and several nieces and nephews.
Deveda was predeceased by her twin brother, David Granger, and her brothers, Paul, Robert, and James Granger.
A Calling Hour will be on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the Calling Hour at 1:30 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the family lot in Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Belknap County Nursing Home-Activities Program, 30 County Drive, Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
