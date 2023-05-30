LINCOLN — Deveda Ann (Osgood) Coburn, 81, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on May 25, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Deveda was born on August 9, 1941. She was the daughter of Ralph Ernest Osgood and Evelyn Grace (Loggie) Osgood. She spent most of her life between Lincoln and Woodstock and attended Lincoln High School.
Deveda worked most of her life between Faddens General Store and Woodwards Resort, where she had made friends that lasted a lifetime.
Deveda, Hank, and the entire family had a love for motorcycles, as a family they rode often. Deveda also enjoyed their old cars and trips to the coast of Maine. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, strong wife and mother with a ton of patience. She loved sitting in her backyard on her swing enjoying her flowers and listening to her beautiful brook with her faithful companion, Shadow.
Deveda was preceded by her loving husband, Hank of 53 years; her daughter, Becky; and sister, Theda.
Deveda is survived by her sisters, Nancy and Arlene; her sons, Kevin and Henry; and daughter, Kelly and her husband Reggie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole, Cori, Billy, Michael, Mikayla, Kody; and great-grandchildren, Layla and Cash; and her best friend for 70 years, Juanita. Deveda had many cousins, nieces, and nephews and too many friends to mention. And her dog Shadow, which is a perfect name, because he was always by her side. Deveda was an amazing person. She was special in so many ways. She will be missed dearly.
Deveda’s family would like to thank the staff at Plymouth Oncology and also thank you to North Country Home Health and Hospice Care. They were an amazing group of people to work with. Without their help we would have been lost.
A graveside service will be held in the Woodstock Cemetery, US Route 3, Woodstock, on Monday, June 5, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Marcus Corey will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Coburn family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.