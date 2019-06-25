CONCORD — Desma Ruth Oickle, 42, of Alice Drive, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident in Randolph.
Desma was born on Dec. 21, 1976, in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of Daniel and Debra (Ward) Cook. She spent her childhood in Norwich, Vermont, and lived in Gilmanton for 14 years before moving to Concord.
Desma currently worked as a human resource manager for PCC Structurals Inc. and had worked in human resources for the past 10 years.
Desma enjoyed snowmobiling. She was a member of Childhood Cancer Lifeline NH and she was a Jarhead supporter.
Desma is survived by her parents, Daniel and Debra Cook of Norwich, Vermont; a son, Colby Oickle, of Windsor, Vermont; sisters Moriah Tidwell and her husband, Michael, of Windsor, Vermont, and Katherine Jameson and her husband, Dan, of Canaan; five nieces and two nephews.
She was predeceased in May 2009 by her son, Ryan Oickle, and in December 2012 by her husband, George Oickle.
There will be Calling Hours on Friday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Celebration of Life will take place in about a week, with details to follow.
Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Norwich, Vermont, at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Desma's name to the Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire (CCL), PO Box 395, Hillsboro, NH 03244.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
