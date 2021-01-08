WAKEFIELD — Derek Douglas Nicholson, age 33, of East Wakefield, NH, died unexpectedly, January 5, 2021.
Born August 29, 1987 in Methuen, Massachusetts, son of Pamela D. (Huddle) and Lynn Douglas Nicholson, he was raised in Salem, NH and moved to the Lakes Region in 2013.
Derek was an auto mechanic, he loved working on anything with wheels and a motor, he also loved dirt bikes and four wheeling.
Survived by his parents, mother, Pamela D. and husband, Calvin Vibert of Belmont; father, Lynn D. and wife, Joanne Nicholson of East Wakefield; brother, Gregory Nicholson; paternal grandfather, Robert D. Nicholson; step-siblings, Sheila Vibert, Heidi Vibert, Nicholas Rhoades, Kyle Stewart and Shelby Fournier; also aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
