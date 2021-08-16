HUDSON — Dennis St. Sauveur, 69, of Hudson, NH, and formerly of Laconia, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, while under the care of Home, Health and Hospice.
Dennis was born on June 4, 1952 in Laconia, NH, the son of Warren and Constance (Richards) St. Sauveur.
Dennis was a beloved member of the PLUS Company for six years. He was a quiet, kind man whose innocence and simplicity of need, encouraged us all to appreciate being part of a community and enjoying the love of family. Deepkar and Rashmi Rajbhandari welcomed Dennis in their home and family 12 years ago. Their son, Shak, viewed Dennis as his brother. Through all the years of Dennis’ life challenges, the Rajbhandaris created a loving connection with the world around him and he found inclusion and peace.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 12:00 noon at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Rd, Bellingham, MA 02019.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
