Ask almost anyone in town about Dennis Prescott, and they’ll have a story of his radiant smile, his unparalleled generosity, his innate charisma, or his neuroses about not letting anyone take his truck for longer than an afternoon — he lives in it after all. In a world where everyone knows everything about everyone by way of a post on a screen, it’s rare to find a person who genuinely influences the people around him. Someone who connects deeply, cares with his whole heart, and makes peoples’ lives better by the nature of his being. That person is Dennis Prescott.
Dennis served his country in the Army, part of the 82nd Airborne, winning honors as a paratrooper, a sharpshooter in multiple divisions, and a paramedic, as well as achieving specialist rank before leaving the army for his next adventure. Dennis is the man with a vision to build and create. Evidence of this passion can be seen all over town. From buildings he constructed to businesses he built from the ground up, you can’t drive through town without saying, “Oh, Dennis built that.” Never too busy to lend a hand or meet up at a BBQ or let his daughters paint his nails, he’s a man like no other.
And although Dennis is no longer with us, the ripple he created will be felt for years to come. Over the last weeks, friends and family have poured in with letters and stories — anecdotes about the man, the myth, the legend, Dennis Prescott. From building to fishing and travel stories, and too many personal moments to count, these letters had one thing in common: an undeniable truth that Dennis was everybody’s friend, everyone’s other dad, and a man with a subtle way of elevating the lives of everyone he met. He had a way of looking at life like a big adventure, a wild game, a journey worth the ups and downs. You’d ask him how he is and he’d say “So good it oughta be illegal.” And it was always the truth, because he always believed that there was something good to come of everything, even in the end.
So as we remember Dennis, let us remember to live like him: with love and fire and dedication in our hearts and with an unending kindness to everyone we meet. In his life, his relationships, and his many ventures as an avid entrepreneur, only one thing feels right to say in summary… He, like George Bailey, was the richest man in town.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy Prescott; his daughters, Amanda and Emily Prescott; son-in-law, Gabriel Horton; his mother and father-in-law, Dawn Boomhower and Rick Brown; and his brother, David. But that isn’t all. There is a list full of family members, friends, “adopted” children, and people from the community who knew and loved Dennis.
All are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held in the late spring.
He left us all too soon, but he’d be the first to say that it’s about the life in your years, not the years in your life.
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.