HILL — Dennis P. Cote, 59, of Chester Road, passed away on Monday, March 6, at his home.
Dennis was born on Dec. 26, 1963, in Laconia, the son of the late Omar and Rachael (Blake) Cote.
HILL — Dennis P. Cote, 59, of Chester Road, passed away on Monday, March 6, at his home.
Dennis was born on Dec. 26, 1963, in Laconia, the son of the late Omar and Rachael (Blake) Cote.
Dennis was a loving husband and father but his greatest joy was being a Papa. He was someone who spent the entire day thinking about other people and what he could do to make life better for them. He spent much of his energy making people laugh and making sure no one was lonely. Anyone who knew Dennis knew he did not have an easy life, but he was someone who wanted to see other people be genuinely happy. He loved to ride around town on his scooter with his little dog in the basket while he caught Pokémon and conversed with friends and neighbors.
He enjoyed fishing, collecting sports memorabilia and playing Animal Crossing with his wife. He was a history buff. He remembered everyone he ever met and would spend hours telling stories about his friends and adventures. He was quick to offer a helping hand to others and had a strong work ethic. He enjoyed yearly trips to Maine and visiting lighthouses as well as historical locations. We will always miss him and who he was as a person.
Dennis is survived by his wife and best friend, Sally (Lefler) Cote; children, Mary and John Luszey of Franklin, Crystal and Charlie Goller of Hill; grandchildren, Lily Parshley, Steven Copp, Samantha Cote, Julie Cote, Kaida Morris, Sarah Luszey, Phoenix Morris and Joshua Luszey; sisters, Brenda Cote and Kim Gutierrez; brother, John Cote; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Michael Blake; son, Stephen G. Cote; and daughter, Sally Avery.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 1:15 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH.
Calling Hours will immediately follow until 2 p.m.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your favorite part of Maple Month? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.