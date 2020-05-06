THORNTON — Dennis James “Denny” Day passed away in the home that he built after a recent illness. Denny was born in Plymouth on March 15, 1943, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Veysey) Day. He was raised in Plymouth attending Plymouth Schools and was a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1961.
He had a great love of life; many talents and trades, he entertained many with the Crossfires, and the Denny Day Trio playing his music and singing at many local venues. He was employed as a carpenter for many years and he also was a realtor. Denny was a man that was truly loved and admired by all that knew him. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Dorothy “Goldie” (Veysey) Day, and by his mother-in-law Patricia Abear.
He is survived by his wife Karen (Abear) Day of Thornton; his daughter Samantha Day, his son Nicholas Day both of Gilford; father-in-law Carleton Abear of Ashland; brother-in-law Patrick and wife Anne of Ashland; sister-in-law Susan Paquette; and husband David of Ashland; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth at a time when we can all gather. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com
