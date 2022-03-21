Dennis C. Dearborn, 88

PLYMOUTH — Dennis "Denny" C. Dearborn, 88, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital. He was a Plymouth resident for 60+ years.
Born October 30, 1933 at Concord Hospital and grew up in Tilton and Bristol. In youth, Denny enjoyed volunteering assisting Wink Tapply at Tapply-Thompson Community Center in Bristol. After learning to play his grandfather’s violin, Denny performed violin for three years in NH All-State Orchestra. He graduated Bristol High School in 1951. In sports he played positions on baseball and basketball teams in high school and college. Denny played well enough to have a tryout with the Boston Braves in 1951. Denny earned his bachelor’s degree at Plymouth Teachers College (now Plymouth State University) in 1956.
He was very skilled in precision and stunt driving, which helped pay for his college expenses. He performed across the country in auto thrill shows of Irish Horan, Joie Chitwood, and Buddy Wagner. Denny was a bonded automobile dealer 50+ years and owned local auto business College Motors.
Professionally and personally, he drove millions of miles on highways across the country. Married to Barbara 42 years with one child. Denny and Barbara were very supportive of education and scholarships for students in the community.
His memberships included 57-year Charter Member Plymouth Lodge #2312 BPO Elks and 70+ years National Grange with Golden Sheaf Certificate. Denny’s 1960s hobby was stock car racing, owning 1932 Ford #7. In July 1963 Denny won the feature race at Northeastern Speedway in Vermont. Denny’s #7 car also was driven by Harold Hanaford in the Milk Bowl for win in 1962.
He is predeceased by his parents June (Hines) and Karl E. Dearborn; and by his wife, Barbara Smith Dearborn, who taught at Plymouth State for 35 years.
Denny is survived by his daughter, Mitzi Dearborn and his son-in-law Ernest May. Denny is missed by family and friends.
In Denny’s memory, his family has established an endowed business scholarship to be awarded to a local area student at Plymouth State University. Address: PSU Advancement-MSC50, 17 High Street, Plymouth, NH 03264. Online link for Denny’s scholarship fund is http://give.plymouth.edu/dearborn.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Denny’s scholarship or other charity are welcomed.
Mayhew Funeral Homes was entrusted with funeral arrangements. By his wishes no formal funeral service was scheduled. Private interment in spring at Homeland Cemetery. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
