NORTHFIELD — Dennis Robert Allen, 69, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at his home in Northfield, with family at his side, following a period of failing health.
Dennis was born in Franklin on Aug. 9, 1948, son of the late Delmont P. and Linda D. (Schoolcraft) Allen. He spent his youth and schooled in Tilton and was a graduate of the Tilton-Northfield High School, Class of 1967.
He had been a resident of Northfield for more than 41 years, where he built his home and enjoyed life with his wife, Valerie, and their daughter, Hilirey.
Dennis served in Vietnam and Germany for more than two years under Army Command and returned home with the rank of SP5.
Dennis worked for Pike Industries for 26 years, employed in various positions. When the new Tilton Town Highway Department Building was constructed, he became the public works director and held that position from 1998 until his retirement in 2015.
Dennis’ whole life was dedicated to bettering his community. He served on the Concord Regional Solid Waste Cooperative, both the Tilton and Northfield communities with volunteer committees which included the Capital Improvement Program for the Town of Northfield, Tilton-Northfield Fire District Budget Committee, and the Fire District Building Committee. He was a new member to the Board of Selectmen in Northfield and only recently resigned because of his health.
Dennis was also a member of the Tilton-Northfield Congregational Church for many years.
Most important to Dennis was his family. He and his wife, Valerie, enjoyed riding on their motorcycles, in their vintage Corvette, and traveling in their motor home.
Dennis and Valerie raised a beautiful and kind daughter, and nothing brought Dennis more joy than passing down old-fashioned values and skills to his grandchildren, Gavin and Gracie. Family came first to Dennis, and all he had he willingly gave with a smile.
Known for his great sense of humor and kind heart, Dennis gained knowledge and many friendships with his infectious smiles and mannerisms. He and a group of friends enjoyed their early-morning gatherings each Sunday in the parking lot on Park Street in Northfield, thinking they could solve all the local problems, Dennis with his DD coffee in hand.
Dennis leaves his wife of 41 years, Valerie Hebert Allen of Northfield; daughter Hilirey (Allen) Makely and husband Daniel of Laconia; grandchildren Gavin D. and Gracie A. Makely of Laconia; his sister, Nancy A. Mellin, and husband Nelson Gerow of Nashua; brother-in-law Greg Hebert of Sherborn, Massachusetts; sisters-in-law Stephanie Ewens and husband Bob of Gilford, Andrea McDevitt of Franklin, Mary Nyhan and husband Chipof Laconia, Renee Hebert of Park City, Utah, and Nicole Adamson and husband Patrick of Bedford; and many generational nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday, June 18, from 4 to p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road, (584 West Main St.,) in Tilton, with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Private burial with prayers and military honors will be held at a later date.
Dennis’ family is grateful for the outpouring of care, compassion, and respect from those who loved Dennis. Because of the humble man he was, the family knows that Dennis would prefer contributions be made in his name in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235; or the Tilton-Northfield Old Home Day Committee, in c/o Debra Shephard, 29 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
