MOULTONBOROUGH — Dennis A. Carrigg, 74, a longtime resident of Dracut, MA, and Moultonborough, passed away on July 11, 2022 at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
He was the brother of the late John J. Carrigg and his wife, the late Patricia A. Carrigg. He is survived by his aunt Lt. Col. Carol Kazlauskas (Retired) of Arlington Virginia; his nephews, Robert Carrigg of Manchester, and Christopher Carrigg of Weare.
He will be sadly missed by his close friends, Leighton Gendron, Bruce Baier, many neighbors at “The Lake” and especially his four-legged constant companion, Blacky.
Born on April 28, 1948, he was the son of the late John and Albina Kazlauskas Carrigg. After graduating Lowell high school, he worked for the Courier Citizen Company in Lowell for several years. Dennis was then employed by the state of Massachusetts as a corrections officer for 23 years, retiring as a Sergeant ready to enjoy his life at Lake Winnipesaukee in the log home he helped design and built himself.
He always enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities and of course playing cards or visiting casinos in New England and Nevada.
Funeral Services will be private.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist with the arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
