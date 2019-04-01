BELMONT — Denise R. Sewell, at the age of 84, with family members by her side, was peacefully called home to our Lord on March 7, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
She was born in Graniteville, Westford, Massachusetts, in 1934, to Henry and Helen Blais. At age 14, she lost her mother to breast cancer and spent time in an orphanage before the family could be reunited again. She loved and missed her mother, reminiscing about her memories of her often.
She married for the first-time at the age of 16 and had five birth children — four girls and one boy — then, after losing her oldest daughter in 1976, she adopted her first two grandchildren, ages three and five years of age.
In 1979, she moved to Tilton. Having previously taught herself, she mastered a sewing machine (making clothes for all her children) and continued to be an avid seamstress/tailor for hire, making and or altering custom suits, clothes, upholstery and drapes to support her family. In her free time, she was an Avon representative to supplement her income, meet new people and dogs, always having a treat in her pocket for them.
She joined a choir, loved to sing and had a great voice. She learned how to line dance (you know she made her own outfits) and went back to school, obtaining her GED in May 1984.
After her relationship with her third husband ended, she moved to Florida and resided there for 20 years, coming home to visit only a few times. She moved back to New Hampshire in 2012, to be closer to her family and to be cared for, as she had done for all of us.
For the last six years, she lived independently in Belmont, where she dabbled with her sewing, found enjoyment in listening to music, ministries and participated in daily prayer and meditation. She contributed all she has persevered to God and her faith in Jesus.
She cherished any and all time spent with family. She was kind and had an adventurous soul and a good sense of humor. She found wonder with the grace of God in all things, God blessing everyone she met and passed by.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, brother Bob and daughter Judy.
She is survived by her brother, Roland Blais; six children, Dawn Martin, Pam Lemist, Walter Martin, Wanda Van Norden and her husband, Noel, Holly Moulton; and Stacy Campbell; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She reminds us: “Keep Jesus in your Heart,” “Have Faith and Give it to God,” “Pray and be Thankful.”
In lieu of flowers, sympathy donations in her name may be made to TBN Ministries, www.tbn.org/give/donate, or by mail, PO Box A, Santa Ana, CA 92711.
There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends on April 20, from noon to 3 p.m., at the home of her daughter, Wanda.
