FORT MYERS, Fla. — Denise P. (Allerby) Carlson of Fort Myers, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born on July 8, 1953, in Brockton, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Milton R. and Rita K. (Cloutier) Allerby Sr. Denise was raised in Brockton, graduating from Brockton High School in 1971.
Denise was a long-time resident of New Hampton, New Hampshire, retiring from Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies Inc. in 2016. After retirement, she moved to sunny Florida with her two dogs, Merlin and Sookie.
Denise was a voracious reader who loved puzzles, sudoku, and word games. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and shopping for antiques. She loved going to the movies and eating delicious foods. Above all, Denise loved spending time with her family and friends. Denise was a strong, independent, and outgoing woman who will be dearly missed.
Denise was the wife of the late Ronald H. Carlson Jr. She was the sister of the late Jane M. Clifford, Joseph Peter Allerby and Milton R. Allerby Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Klein, and husband Shawn of Phoenix, Arizona; son Brian Carlson and his fiancé, Amanda Ballou, of New Hampton; and three grandchildren, Addyson and Parker Carlson and Samuel Klein.
Visiting hours will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, NH 03253, on Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.
