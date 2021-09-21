DENVER, Colo. — Denise Rutz, age 74, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Denver, CO. She was born in New Rochelle, NY, to Frederick Chillingworth and Josephine Loughman.
A kind and loving soul to all people and friend of all animals, she graduated from Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Boston and Metro State College in Denver. As a Registered Nurse she cared passionately for her patients in hospitals and nursing homes.
She met her husband Fred in Boston. They travelled the country together over their 51 year marriage, living first in Seattle, followed by San Diego, Longmont, CO, Grand Junction, CO, and finally to Broomfield, CO. She enjoyed the beauty and adventure of the west. Denny and Fred raised three children and numerous cats and dogs.
Denise was preceded in death by her mother Josephine Chillingworth; father Fred Chillingworth; and brother Rick Chillingworth.
She is survived by her husband Fred; brother Geoff (Lori) Chillingworth; and her three children, son Jeff (Tracy) Rutz, daughter Jody (John) Mack, and son Brett Rutz. Denny especially loved her grandchildren, Emma, Lindsay and Lilly Rutz.
She loved her family, friends, pets, all animals, and baseball, and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. at the Dove House in Lionsgate Events Center, 1055 US 287, Lafayette, CO, followed by a lunch reception also at Dove House.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dumb Friend's League or Miguel Pro Mission.
