LACONIA — Debra L. Kogelman, 63, formerly of Hollywood, Maryland, died on Dec. 30, 2019, at her home on White Oaks Road.
Debra was born on March 23, 1956, in Hollywood, Maryland, the daughter of Melvin and Iva Weeks.
Debra loved animals and nature. She also enjoyed painting and crafting.
Debra is survived by her son, Wesley Kogelman, of Merrimack.
She was predeceased by her parents.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
