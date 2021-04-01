DORCHESTER — Debra Ann Norwood, 61, of Dorchester, NH, died unexpectedly in her sleep on March 28, 2021 at Encompass Rehabilitation Center in Concord, NH due to complications while recovering from open heart surgery. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend.
Born in New Bedford, MA on March 16, 1960, she was the eldest child of Elizabeth and Ricardo Medeiros.
Initially raising her children as a stay-at-home mother, she began attending Bristol Community College after the birth of her second child, caring for her family during the day and attending classes at night. She continued her education at Bridgewater State College, where she obtained Bachelors of Science degrees in Education and Psychology. She became an educator, serving as the Special Education Case Manager for Thornton Central School in Thornton, NH. Several years later, she moved on to be the 5th grade Science Teacher and Team Leader for Franklin Middle School in Franklin, NH. She would earn a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Plymouth State University, and later take up the role of Principal at Piermont Village School. Throughout her time, she was devoted to unlocking the potential of all her students through instruction and uplifting her peers through mentorship.
She was active in her church communities wherever she lived, always keen to help raise aid for the parish and its members. Seeing an opportunity to improve the lives of the people of the greater Plymouth area, she began the Giving Tree, an annual holiday charity drive where individuals of Holy Trinity Parish could help brighten Christmas for families in need.
Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and traveling. Her destinations ranged from California to the east coast, but her most cherished places were always wherever her children and grandchildren were. And Harry Potter World at Universal Studios.
She is survived by her parents; her loving husband, Clayton Norwood Sr.; her siblings, Sandra Romero and husband James, Jacqueline Medeiros, Ricardo Medeiros Jr.; her children, Nina Sargent and husband Eric, Clayton Norwood, Jr. and wife Virginia; and her grandchildren, Sebastian, Gabriel, Graeme, Killian and Tynan.
A public funeral mass will be on Wednesday, April 7th at 11 a.m., held at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Matthew’s Church on Langdon St. in Plymouth, NH with a gathering to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests individuals make donations to the American Heart Association in her name.
The Mayhew Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
