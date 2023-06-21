GILFORD — Deborah Wallace died on June 15, after a brief illness. She was 84. She passed with her family by her side.
She is survived by her son, Steve Norton, his wife Tina and their children Anders and Greta Norton, and Alexa and Tristan Price; her daughter, Reed Wallace and her children Raymond, David and Amanda Kloc, plus her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Brady; her daughter, Tracy Wallace Serabian and her husband David Serabian and her granddaughter, Mia Wallace; her sister in heart, Meg Hempel and her husband Joe Hempel, and her lifetime friend Cynthia Harper Leonard and her husband Jonathan. In her final year, the birth of her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Brady, was a source of great joy.
Deborah was born on March 16, 1939, in room 18 at the "Laconia Hospital" to Newton and Dorothy Williams — the former Dorothy Lynde of Melrose, Massachusetts, who was a graduate from the New England Conservatory of Music. Deborah spent summers at Ogontz Camp for Girls in Lyme. In the summer of 1952, she qualified for "merits" in archery, swimming, tennis, riding and dancing (with distinction). According to the notes from cabin 18, she won a "perfect middler" for her laugh. Her children and friends found it interesting that she was known as a "cooperative camper." She was, as far as we know, never particularly cooperative.
She graduated from the Mary A. Burnham School in Northhampton, Massachusetts, in 1956. Not much to find about her experience there. She attended Rollins College in Florida, in what she said were her most formative years. Her experience there was dominated by sports and her sorority, Alpha Phi. She was woman’s sports editor for Rollins College. She was on the 1956-1960 varsity basketball squad. She was awarded the sportsmanship award as a guard on their basketball squad her junior year. She was president of the French club. She was a member of the 1960 softball all-star team. Leadership positions, sports, and fellowship among women were her capstones on her graduation. She graduated in 1960.
Her first job out of college was as a recruiter for her sorority, Alpha Phi, in 1961. She was paid $150 per month with all expenses paid while traveling on sorority business. In 1963, she entered the national registry of medical secretaries with a degree in medical pathology. Soon thereafter, she joined the staff of Massachusetts General Hospital as an assistant to Dr. William Sweet, the chief of neurosurgery. She served as his principal research assistant for 37 years. This work included her support in his groundbreaking work on the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia, a debilitating nerve disease. In the midst of her professional development in the Boston area she met and married Steve Norton Sr. of Orono, Maine. They were divorced in 1969, but remained co-parents and friends for over 60 years.
In 1995 she received her masters in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health after years of evening classes. In what proved to be one of her most important and satisfying professional contributions, she worked for approximately 15 years at the Harvard Clinical Research Institute supervising many clinical projects. She started at HCRI when it was a company of 15 employees, which later grew to 200. Her main role was overseeing cardiovascular clinical trials which would go on to make a major difference around the world.
She spent almost 50 years balancing work life in Massachusetts and family life in New Hampshire. Although she lived in New Hampshire, each week on Sunday night or Monday morning, she drove down to Boston. Her life in New Hampshire? She married Mike Wallace in 1976, volunteered at the Gilford Outing Club, was an accomplished skier and tennis player, and loved time on Lake Winnipesaukee on a refurbished lobster boat, sitting in the sun, tanning with tinfoil. Her son will remember her as the only person in his life who could water ski with a dry start off the dock in a dress and make it back on one ski to Gilford beach with only the bottom of the dress getting wet. After retiring, her lifelong love of bridge blossomed into a large bridge group in Gilford.
Her friends recognize her as a perfectly imperfect human. When asked to reflect, one of her closest friends had the following to say: “Debbie was my beloved best friend for more than 50 years. We met as young mothers and found unfailing support and solace as well as laughter and joy as we navigated the arc of our lives. For years we welcomed Debbie for midweek overnight visits to ease the demands of the strenuous commute from New Hampshire to Boston her professional schedule required. She was truly part of our family. We enjoyed many visits at her home complete with great food and outings in which she shared the delights of her beloved New Hampshire. Speaking with her just days before her death, I was delighted to hear the pleasure in her voice as she explained her new role as resident welcome contact for newcomers in her new home. No surprise, I told her, a leader will always rise to the call. She has been a gift to all my family.”
Another said: “She was a lot. She was my sister.”
The nursing staff from the Granite Ledges in Concord, an assisted living facility where she spent the last year of her life, made it clear that she would be missed.
In her final months, we experienced a reinvigorated 84-year-old Deborah Wallace as she took her leadership skills for another ride to support the community of people transitioning into the next phase of aging. She took great pleasure in working with the leadership of Granite Ledges to engage in a conversation about what it means to age and how best to support those like her.
Throughout her life she was drawn to the ocean and in particular Ogunquit, Maine. She spent over 40 years vacationing at the Dunes on the Ogunquit River.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the marginal way fund — a treasured walk between Ogunquit Beach and Perkins Cove (where she often had lobster at Billie’s) — that she enjoyed up until her final years. More information can be found at marginalwayfund.org.
At her request, there will be no ceremony, but we wish to convey her interest in people getting together and celebrating friendship. If you have a story you’d like to share about Deborah, send to StoriesofDeb@gmail.com.
