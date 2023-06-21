GILFORD — Deborah Wallace died on June 15, after a brief illness. She was 84. She passed with her family by her side.

She is survived by her son, Steve Norton, his wife Tina and their children Anders and Greta Norton, and Alexa and Tristan Price; her daughter, Reed Wallace and her children Raymond, David and Amanda Kloc, plus her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Brady; her daughter, Tracy Wallace Serabian and her husband David Serabian and her granddaughter, Mia Wallace; her sister in heart, Meg Hempel and her husband Joe Hempel, and her lifetime friend Cynthia Harper Leonard and her husband Jonathan. In her final year, the birth of her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Brady, was a source of great joy.

