NEW DURHAM — Deborah Needham Pellowe, 57, of New Durham, passed away suddenly on Nov. 5, 2018, after a horse riding accident. She was surrounded by her family.
Debbie was born on Nov. 17, 1960, in Lowell, Massachusetts, daughter of Gerry Needham and Maureen Wasson.
Debbie graduated from North Clayton high school in College Park, Georgia, in 1978, and worked as a mortgage underwriter for over 30 years, most recently at the Bank of New Hampshire in Gilford.
Debbie will be remembered for her vivacious spirit. She could light up any room and always loved-out-loud without reservations. Her laughter was infectious. Debbie loved animals and spent her last days at Pristine Farm with her husband doing what she loved most, taking care of her chickens, rooster, dogs, and horse. Debbie was also a passionate and talented gardener and was eager to use her green thumb to help anyone who asked.
Debbie leaves behind her beloved husband of 21 years, Douglas Pellowe, and their children, Brian of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Kim of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Katie (Jesse) of Alton, Amanda (Clay) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Emily of Scarborough, Maine. She is survived by her mother, Maureen Wasson of New Durham; her stepmother, Charlotte Needham of Monticello, Georgia; her mother-in-law, Patricia Pellowe of Alton; her brothers, Gerry (Gail) of Windsor, Massachusetts, and Mike (Kathy) of Chester; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will hold a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Live and Let Live Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Chichester.
