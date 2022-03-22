Deborah 'Mimi' Roy, 80

HAMPTON — Deborah G. Roy, 80, of Hampton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
She was born June 25, 1941 in Goffstown, to the late Paul Dewey King and Olive Ella (Underwood) King.
In lieu of a traditional obituary, the following memories are from her 15 grandchildren and her dog:
Mimi is.....
.....my favorite recipe ~ Jesse Tripp
.....a best friend & mentor to share laughs, books, life stories & insightful advice ~ Josh Roy
.....the sweet, refreshing taste of frozen grapes on a hot summer day ~ Amy Roy-Sargent
.....my happy place ~ Mitchell Roy
.....knowing everyone's points in a hand of cribbage before they do ~ Carter Tripp
.....a worn out baby blanket ~ Catherine Roy
.....family card games at the kitchen table ~ Alex Roy-Daley
.....the love and warmth of a baby blanket ~ CJ Roy
.....the joy of finding the last puzzle piece ~ Emily Roy
.....sleeping in on a Sunday ~ Richard Roy
.....comforting, like hot tea with honey ~ Oliver Roy
.....a big family dinner after a long day on the lake ~ Ethan Roy
.....what happens at Mimi's stays at Mimi's ~ Ian Roy
.....a vacation at home ~ Anna Roy
.....a $20 bill under the table ~ Matthew Roy
.....ruff, bark, ruff ~ Cosette
Mimi loved her family and her grandchildren MORE than anything. She loved playing cards, especially cribbage, and she would not let you win even if you were still learning how to play. There was always a jigsaw puzzle going at Mimi's and everyone was encouraged to add a piece or two whenever visiting. An online crossword puzzle was done every morning with the goal of beating how long it took to complete yesterday's puzzle. She was a master Scrabble player — for those of you who don't know what that is, the old-fashioned version of Words with Friends with an actual board and letter tiles. Mimi was great friends with Siri and Alexa and spoke to them multiple times per day. She remembered everyone's name and birthday, even if it was someone she met 30 years ago and was no longer in her circle of acquaintances. She never wanted to tell her family what to do but was happy to "make a suggestion." Mimi loved to cook and was a "gadget geek" creating new recipes using all the latest kitchen technology, nothing beat her homemade brownies! In Mimi’s memory, instead of flowers or donations, please hug someone you love.
In addition to her grandchildren listed above, surviving family members include her ex-husband and dear friend, Richard D. Roy of Hampton; children, Michael E. Roy and wife Michele of Hampton, Matthew D. Roy and wife Annie of Gilford, Melanie A. Roy and partner Nick of Hampton, Charles “Ted” Roy and wife Jennifer of Hampton, and Christopher R. Roy and wife Cathy of Beverly, MA; great-grandsons, JJ and Hunter Sargent of Farmington, and Leo King Tripp of Beaverton, OR.
The family will hold a private celebration of Deborah’s life at a later date.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Deborah’s memorial website and sign her tribute wall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.