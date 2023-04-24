Deborah M. Lacourse, 72

ASHLAND — Deborah Mae Lacourse (Wood), 72, of Ashland passed away peacefully at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester with her family by her side.
Debbie was born April 24, 1950, in Goffstown, to the late Lamson and Elaine (Barker) Wood.
After spending many years living in Manchester, she and her husband George moved to Laconia where they enjoyed hosting large parties, especially during Bike Week. Debbie always enjoyed good conversation with friends and family over coffee, playing games, bird watching, motorcycle riding and boating with George, anything lilac, but never mind trying to get her to do anything if a Red Sox game was on. Her late son, Michael Silva, made her dream come true when he took her to Boston to see “her boys” play in 2014.
Debbie’s work history contained mostly of retail and factory work until her retirement in 2001 due to her medical disabilities. Her favorite place was working in the Weirs Beach arcades with George in their later years together.
Debbie leaves behind her two daughters, Katie Patten and her husband JR and Joie Lacourse; five grandchildren, Eden, Kali, Iva, Nora, and Kelly; three great-grandchildren, Arya, Blake, and Via. She also leaves behind Keaton and Cody, her adopted grandsons; her brother, Lannie Wood and his wife Linda; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also was proud to be considered “Ma” to several others that she opened her heart and home to throughout the years. Along with her parents, Debbie was predeceased by her husband, George Lacourse; sister, Sharon Cole; and son, Michael Silva.
In lieu of flowers, make donations in Deborah’s name to Catholic Medical Center 100 McGregor St., Manchester, NH 03102.
The family would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at CMC for their comfort and support during their mom’s final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 4 p.m, at the Margate Resort, 76 Lake St., Laconia.
To honor Debbie, wearing anything Red Sox is encouraged. She would love that.
Burial will take place on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m., at Millwoods Cemetery, Route 114, South Sutton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
