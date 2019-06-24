MEREDITH — It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of our mother, Deborah Lauziere. After a long battle with cancer, she passed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. We are comforted knowing that she is with her son and her father, who have been here in spirit, to guide her to her next life. We thank everyone who was a part of our mother’s life who made her the force that she was. She was a bright light gone out too soon, but she will always be here watching over us in death, as she did in life.
Deb, as she was more affectionately known, was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 6, 1960, to MSG Richard A. Lauziere and Gail E. Lauziere. Being a daughter of a master sergeant in the United States Army, she spent most of her childhood living on many different military bases in the United States and Germany. As a result, she experienced many cultures and gained the love of traveling. She passed this love on to her daughters and lived with them in Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Cape Cod. She eventually settled in her parents’ home state of New Hampshire.
Deb followed her passion for Girl Scouts where she became a Senior Scout. Her mother was her troop leader, and her father later became a Girl Scout himself to chaperone a camping trip. Deb’s love for Girl Scouts can be found in her granddaughter, who is currently a third-year Brownie. Deb’s years in Girl Scouts made her a true MacGyver, a woman who could fix anything with duct tape.
Deb had a special place in her heart for Disney. She took her children on yearly trips, and later enjoyed trips with her grandchildren. She worked hard to make these memories because spending time with family was her top priority in life. After Deb’s first battle with pancreatic cancer, she took a celebratory trip to Disney with her family, where she almost lost her wig on Splash Mountain, something she and the family laughed about often.
Her home had an “open door” policy; everyone was welcome. From her daughters’ friends, foreign exchange students, to housing foreign workers from many countries, she always had open arms. Deb was a second mom to many. Deb always put her love into her food and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and only knew how to cook enough for an army. There were always extras for those in need of a home-cooked meal and Deb was often found bringing food to her neighbors.
Deb’s life was lived to the fullest. During Deb’s four-year remission, she didn’t take a single moment for granted and began to check things off her bucket list. When she wasn’t soaking up the Florida sun in the winter, she was found gardening at her home, cooking for her family, and building fairy gardens for her granddaughters. Deb loved nothing more than being with her family.
Deb was predeceased by her son, Zachary L. Carter, and her father, Richard A. Lauziere.
She is survived by her mother, Gail E. Lauziere; her brother, Lance L. Lauziere; and her sister, Pamela L. Lauziere. She is also survived by her five beautiful daughters, Krystie G. Carter, Nicole N. Garcia and her husband, Ryan M. Garcia, Amanda L. Jackman and her husband, Kyle W. Jackman, Kayla A. Champagne and Alyssa M. Champagne; along with her six amazing grandchildren, Jayda-Lynn N. Carter-Glines, Alexis W. Jackman, Kolton H. Jackman, Izzabella M. Garcia, Alonzo M. Garcia and Elias M. Garcia.
At Deb's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service, but rather a celebration of life on July 20 at 1 p.m. at 1426 Winona Road, New Hampton, NH 03256.
