Deborah L. Sims 

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — Deborah Lynn Sims was called home on Aug. 17, after a brave battle with cancer. She was a bright light with a quick wit and infectious laugh. Debbie will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Deborah was born in Westminster, California, to Herman and Dorothy Swisher. She attended local schools and was active in her church during her youth, as well as competitive skating. As a family we would be remiss to say that Debbie did not go on to live a difficult life that carried a good number of consequences. However, in her later years she fought hard to come to terms with those and the lessons she learned were not lost on the people she loved and made amends to. Her determination to make things right and her unwavering faith in the power of forgiveness will never be forgotten.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Dorothy Swisher.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dudley Sims of St. Augustine, Florida; her brother, Michael (Lenett) Miller of Arizona City, Arizona; her children, Tawnia and Ian Reinholz of Plymouth, New Hampshire, Jessica Huxhold, Brian and Monica Huxhold Jr. and Kenneth Huxhold, all of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Adam Yoder of Wakarusa, Indiana. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren that were all great joys of her life. She relished being a grandma and it was not hard to see the pride she had that she was able to have that role. Finally, she leaves behind many friends and her beloved animals that will miss her dearly.
For anyone who reads this obituary, please try and live a little like Debbie did in her final years. Never give up on something you want to make right, never miss a chance to tell someone you love them. Life is too short, and you may never get the chance again. Debbie was always profoundly grateful for her chances and we all should be too.
