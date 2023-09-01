Deborah L. Sims

Deborah L. Sims 

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — Deborah Lynn Sims was called home on Aug. 17, after a brave battle with cancer. She was a bright light with a quick wit and infectious laugh. Debbie will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

Deborah was born in Westminster, California, to Herman and Dorothy Swisher. She attended local schools and was active in her church during her youth, as well as competitive skating. As a family we would be remiss to say that Debbie did not go on to live a difficult life that carried a good number of consequences. However, in her later years she fought hard to come to terms with those and the lessons she learned were not lost on the people she loved and made amends to. Her determination to make things right and her unwavering faith in the power of forgiveness will never be forgotten.

