MOULTONBOROUGH — Deborah Lynne (Leary) Quinn, 58, formerly of Moultonborough, died on Jan. 12, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. From the day she received her diagnosis to the day it took her life, Deb fought her illness with the courage, determination, and conviction that she demonstrated throughout her life.
Deb treasured her family time with daughters, Alicen of Acushnet, Massachusetts, and Sarah and granddaughters, Gracie and Charlotte of Gilford. Mom and Nana were her favorite titles.
Deb was born on Oct. 13, 1964, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the eldest of six children of Maureen O’Connor McFadden. Deb took such pride in being the “oldest of six,” which included sisters, Elizabeth and Margaret; and brothers, Scott, Steven (deceased) and Eric. A devoted aunt to her nine nieces and nephews, Deb was proudly in attendance at all of their high school graduations, and delighted in their growth and success.
Deb worked at Meredith Bay Colony Club in Meredith. She cared deeply for “her people” there as she would her own family, and was loved by the residents and her colleagues on staff.
Deb was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenges of word play and number puzzles. She was a highly competitive Scrabble player who rarely lost to family or friends. As her family, we are all devastated by her death, but we know that she is at peace and wrapped in the warm embrace of her brother Steven, and her grandparents whom she loved so much. We will carry her legacy on.
A private family celebration of life event will take place in the spring.
