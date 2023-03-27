Deborah L. Quinn

Deborah L. Quinn

MOULTONBOROUGH — Deborah Lynne (Leary) Quinn, 58, formerly of Moultonborough, died on Jan. 12, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. From the day she received her diagnosis to the day it took her life, Deb fought her illness with the courage, determination, and conviction that she demonstrated throughout her life.

Deb treasured her family time with daughters, Alicen of Acushnet, Massachusetts, and Sarah and granddaughters, Gracie and Charlotte of Gilford. Mom and Nana were her favorite titles.

