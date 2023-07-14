LACONIA — Deborah Lee Bolduc, 61, of Fairview Street, passed away at her home, on Wednesday, July 12, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Deborah was born on April 13, 1962, in Plymouth, the daughter of Edwin and Carole (Fortier) Myrick.
Deborah devoted her entire working career locally assisting small businesses and organizations and was able to realize a dream of self-employment when she launched BizzBuzz Marketing Partners in April 2011, a marketing service specializing in locally owned and operated businesses. In 2020, after being forced into retirement by ALS from a business she built and loved so much, she became an advocate to increase awareness and advocate for better treatments for this fatal disease.
A true community volunteer, Deborah could be found supporting and promoting local charity events, community causes, and organizations throughout the Lakes Region. She was a natural connector of people and a valued friend to so many.
Deborah loved an adventure, kayaking, camping, theatre and art. But mostly, she loved time with her family and friends and was always the organizer to make things happen. After her diagnosis, she and Dennis made their retirement dream to travel the U.S. in an RV a priority and were able to spend some quality time on the road together.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dennis Bolduc, her children, Ryan Bolduc and Kelsey Bolduc, her mother Carole Myrick, and her sister Kim Hook and her husband Andy. She was predeceased by her father.
She also leaves behind a community of true friends who will miss her, but all are truly blessed to have a piece of her spirit with them.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
