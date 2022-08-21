GILFORD — Deborah L. Bean 60, of Saltmarsh Pond Road, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a short courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
Debbie was born on February 10, 1962 in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Carol Wheeler (Ricker) and William Wheeler.
Debbie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grammy and friend. She loved her husband, kids and grandkids more than anything. She was an amazing seamstress. She loved going on cruises with family where she could let loose and, in her words, “SHAKE IT.” She worked at TJMaxx for 30 years where she made many lifelong friends.
Debbie is survived by her two children, Alicia Smith and her husband Ryan, of Gilmanton, and Ronny Bean and his wife Amber, of Gilford; her brother, William Wheeler and his wife Diane, of PA; two sisters, Rhonda Morel of Laconia, and Sue Fortier of VT; five grandchildren, Colton, Chloe, Cody, Addison and Vivian. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the love of her life, Ronny.
There will be no calling hours.
Per her request there will be a private graveside service.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to CHAD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth) Geisel Office of Development, 1 Medical Center Drive Lebanon, NH 03756.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
