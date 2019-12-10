GILFORD — Deborah Josephine Sanville, 63, of Highview Circle, died peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019, at home, with her family by her side.
Deborah was born on Dec. 31, 1955, in Malone, New York, daughter of the late Thaddeus and Barbara (Harte) Malette.
Deborah was a longtime employee of The Citizen newspaper and worked in labor and delivery at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Deborah loved watching her kids and grandkids playing various sports and enjoyed volunteer work for Toys for Tots, Care for Kids, Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and Project Pencil, to name a few.
Deborah is survived by her son, Craig Sanville, and his wife, Megan, of Laconia; two daughters, Heidi Therrien and her fiancé, John, of Gilmanton, and Kylie Sanville of Gilford; seven grandchildren, Ian, Mikaila, Kaegan, Kainan, Anthony, Kayson, and Abigail Sanville; a brother, Robert Malette, and his wife, Robin, of North Carolina; a sister, Tammy Asvaraksh, and her husband, Eddie, of Amherst; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was predeceased by the father of her children, Robert Sanville, and two brothers, Gary Malette and Craig Malette.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Deborah’s name be made to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Christmas Angel Program, 1269 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246; or to defray funeral costs to Wilkinson-Beane Inc., PO Box 67, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
