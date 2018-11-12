GILFORD — Deborah “Debbie” Ann Brittain, 61, of Pinecrest Drive, passed away on Nov. 7, 2018, at home, in the embrace of her adoring family.
Debbie was born on Oct. 8, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Daniel and Rose (Dewolfe) Earnshaw.
Debbie loved to spoil her grandchildren with an unabashed passion. She loved to travel with her husband and shared that love of travel with her children and grandchildren, vacationing summers in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She enjoyed bowling and spending those evenings and weekends building lifelong bonds with wonderful friends. She built a great career with her family at Roche Realty. She was a member of the US Bowling Congress and Women's Golf Club of Oak Hill Golf Course. She had a special love for rescue dogs and cared deeply for her little ones, Bailey, D.J., Scarlett and Stella.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Jay Brittain; her adoring children, son James J. Evans and daughter Rachel M. LeClerc; her brother, Daniel Earnshaw Jr.; her goddaughter, Talia Earnshaw; five precious grandchildren, Landon, Connor, Liam, Morgan and Jacob; her beautiful mother, Rose Earnshaw; and her beloved rescue dogs, Scarlett and Stella.
She was predeceased by her father, Daniel Earnshaw.
A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deborah’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
