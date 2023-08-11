Deborah A. Potter, 67 

NORTH STRATFORD — Deborah Ann Potter, 67, of North Stratford, passed away after a sudden illness Thursday, Aug. 3, at Catholic Medical Center with her husband by her side.
She was born June 30, 1956, in Laconia, to Ruby and Roydon Clark of Meredith. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and especially the best Nana.
Deborah married the love of her life, Lenard Potter. They spent much of their time camping, four wheeling and enjoying family road trips. Deborah and Lenard managed a blended family. They had four children together, plus five older children that Lenard had. Summers were spent with the co-parents taking camping trips together and long distance road trips to visit friends and family in other states.
After a long career at New Hampshire Ball Bearing, Deborah retired to spend more time with her family.
Deborah will be remembered for her strong, but caring personality. She would always let you know how she felt and stand up for everyone she loved no matter the consequence. She was always the person her family could lean on for any support they needed. She loved animals, mainly her chihuahuas and birds.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ruby, and father, Roydon Clark.
Deborah leaves behind her husband, Lenard Potter; her kids, Warren Potter and his wife Heidi, Jason Potter and his wife Michelle, Jeremy Potter and his wife Traci and Kimberly Plante and her husband Chris; stepchildren, Lynn Duke and husband Chuck, Lenard Potter Jr. and his wife Helga, Lonnie Potter, and Ann Monroe; grandchildren, Jason Potter Jr., Kelsey, Richard, Faith, Hayden, Harlee Clogston, Jonathan Herbert, Jasmine Potter and Emily, Elizabeth, Joshua, Joseph Potter, Sammy Plante, Linda Austin, Billy Coomer, Felicia, Tina, Brenda, Lonnie Potter Jr., John Fortier, David Monroe, Ashley Chitwood, Raymond Monroe. Though she had many great-grandchildren, we will only name the ones she prided herself in spending time with: Lillianna Potter, Neveah Mooney, Giavanna, Mason, Cole Potter, Amelia and Lilah Row. She also had many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters, Diane Duquette of Meredith and Darleen and her husband, Mike Foley, also of Meredith; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Deborah was a friend to everyone she ever met and will be missed by any and all that ever had an opportunity to spend time with her. At this time no public service is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.