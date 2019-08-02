LACONIA — Deborah “Deb” A. Gilbert, 65, passed peacefully at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Deb was born on Oct. 19, 1953, in Laconia, NH the daughter of the late Albert and Lorraine (Romprey) Gilbert.
She was raised in Belmont but lived most of her life in Laconia, with the last six years at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center due to complications from COPD.
Deb worked as an LNA for various healthcare facilities. She had a gentle soul and always went with the flow. Deb enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, bingo, and visiting her family.
Deb is survived by her daughter, Christine Hinds and her husband, Dana; two grandchildren, Lorraine “Rainey” Hinds and Aidan Hinds; her siblings, Joseph Gilbert and his wife, JoAnne, Dennis Gilbert and his wife, Donna, Janice Hammond and her husband, Robert, Theodore “Ted” Gilbert, and Michael “Mike” Gilbert; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Following her wishes, there will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
