FRANKLIN — Debbie Brooks-Dilworth of Franklin passed away at home on Jan. 16, 2020, with her family at her side.
Debbie was born on May 12, 1961, in Franklin.
Debbie loved baking, fishing, and spending time on the lake.
She leaves behind her husband of 17 years, Robert Dilworth; her son, John Brooks; granddaughters Haley and Emma Brooks; grandson Jaden Brooks; her beloved dog, Cuddles; her sisters, Alice Kench and Patricia Ordway; and brothers Patrick and Joseph Brooks. She also leaves behind her in-laws, Bunny and Pops Dilworth, and sisters by heart Tammy, Mildred, Marion, and Sarah.
Debbie was predeceased by her father, Patrick Brooks Sr.; mother Becky Brooks-Baily; sister Deborah Gregory; and brother Edward Brooks-Baily.
There will be a celebration of life for Debbie in the spring.
