SANBORNTON — On Friday the 13th of September, 2019, including a full moon, beer stock prices fell sharply on the news of the passing of Dean L. Coleman, age 55, from Sanbornton.
Dean is survived by his wife, Lisa (Labraney) Coleman (separated); his sons, Karl and Kore Coleman; his daughter, Kasey Coleman; his mother, Florence “Flossie” LeBlanc; his sisters, Deborah Coleman and Melody Tibbetts; his longtime girlfriend, Susan “Red” Anguish; and three grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Rolland LeBlanc; his grandmother, Florence “Ma” Partridge; and his best companion, Tippy the dog.
Dean worked for Ken Partridge Construction for many years as a truck driver/equipment operator. Dean also was a volunteer firefighter-Level 2/EMT-Basic for the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department Engine Company 1 for a few years.
Dean wanted it to be known that he died as a result of him being a man who was always at full throttle and/or on one wheel most of the time. He was a kind-hearted man who lived his life as he wished and danced to his own tune. He refused to follow doctor’s orders and could be extremely stubborn if he chose. He could be extremely witty and was good for a laugh.
Dean took fashion cues from no one. His signature look was complete from nail polish (fingers one color, thumb another color) to being fully accessorized with jewelry, scarves, hats, etc.
Dean enjoyed drinking and drugs, flying kites, yoyos, toy cars, spending time with his children checking ice on beaver ponds, snorkeling the rivers or lakes, teaching them to drive his pit car, walking in the woods, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, and going to yard sales with “Red.”
Dean, you were a unique individual that will be truly missed now that you have actually met the Lord Jesus. Hopefully you will not turn the Lord’s hair grey as you have all of us. We love you!
There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date.
