NORTHFIELD — Dayle Harbour Auger, 61, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at her home in Ayden, North Carolina, with her family by her side, following a short battle with cancer.
Dayle was born in Franklin on Dec. 1, 1956, daughter of the late Harold P. and Beverly A. (Middleton) Harbour. Dayle graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 1974. She was a resident of Northfield for 61 years prior to a recent move to North Carolina to be with her daughter Kimmy and her family.
Dayle was a dedicated employee who drove bus for Harbour Transportation for 16 years and she just recently retired from the New Hampshire Veterans Home after 26 years of service.
Dayle was an avid Red Sox Fan who enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, shopping, baking cookies and making people laugh. Dayle was an amazing friend who was known for her sense of humor and kind-hearted spirit. Dayle had a smile that could brighten a room.
Dayle leaves behind her former husband, Paul Auger; son Matthew Auger and granddaughter Martina of Northfield; and her daughter Kimmy and husband Troy Peele, and grandchildren Tanner and Camdyn of Ayden, North Carolina. Dayle also leaves behind her sisters, Diane, Donna and Drina; brother Duane; and many amazing in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Dayle was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Beverly Harbour, along with brother David and sister Debra.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 19 Hidden Lane, Northfield.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NHVH Resident Benefit fund, in memory of Dayle Auger, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.