David W. King, 83

David W. King, 83

LACONIA — David Warren King, 83, of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, after a short period of declining health with his loving wife and family at his side.

Born in Boston on July 18, 1939, David was the son of Arthur and Marion (Greene) King and grew up in Waltham, Massachusetts. David met and married the love of his life, Patty, on Nov. 11, 1967, and settled in Waltham.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.