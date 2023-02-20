David W. King, 83

LACONIA — David Warren King, 83, of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, after a short period of declining health with his loving wife and family at his side.
Born in Boston on July 18, 1939, David was the son of Arthur and Marion (Greene) King and grew up in Waltham, Massachusetts. David met and married the love of his life, Patty, on Nov. 11, 1967, and settled in Waltham.
David was a very hard worker and never minded working many long hours at the gas station where he started working after school and on weekends during high school. He eventually bought that gas station. He and Patty went on to buy another station with a convenience store in Lexington, Massachusetts. Hard work never bothered him, but David always had time for his projects and taking time to help anyone who needed it. His favorite pastime was being at Lake Waukewan. He and Patty were there any time they could get away from their business for a short time. They realized their dream in 1998, when they rebuilt the family home on Lake Waukewan and retired there. They enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Arizona as well as enjoying trips to Bermuda and Hawaii.
As well as being a wonderful Uncle David to his many nieces and nephews and greats, he was lovingly known as “Captain Dave” by all as he always made time to take everyone around the lake on his party barge. He cherished the countless friends he made at the lake.
David was proud of his long affiliation with the Shriner’s organization and his membership in the Masons.
A kind, gentle, caring man, David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Cole) King; his brother, Alan King and his wife Doris; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.
