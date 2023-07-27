CAMPTON — David S. Hamilton 43, formerly of Campton, passed away on July 11, at his home unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition.
Dave was born on Father’s Day in Nashua, the best gift a father could receive.
At Campton Elementary School, he was the class salutatorian. He graduated from Trinity High School in Manchester. Upon graduating he attended Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, where he then transferred to UMass in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Dave Relocated to South Florida, where he held positions in the technology field. At the time of his passing, he was employed by OnBoard in Lafayette, Indiana, where he worked as an account executive and solution consultant.
Dave was a kind and generous person. He loved his life and his family. He made frequent trips from Florida back to New Hampshire to visit family and friends. He enjoyed traveling all over the country and the world. When you met Dave, you would have instantly liked his sense of humor and intelligence. He will be sorely missed by his family and those that knew and loved him.
Dave was especially fond of his best friend Robyn and her two children, Siri, age 11, and Noah, age 13. They would accompany him on many travels.
Dave is survived by his father, K.G. Hamilton of Campton; brother, Daniel Hamilton and his wife Kim, children, Mckenzie and Gunnar.
Dave’s extended family includes Vaughn and Jessica Rehinholz of Spring City and their daughters, Penelope and Olive; Ian and Tawnia Reinholz of Plymouth, and their children Tarryn, Jayden, Audriana, Luciana and Harlow; Chelsea and Drew Borda of Gilbert, Arizona, and their son Ronin. David also leaves behind many cousins and aunts.
Dave is predeceased by his mother, Marlyn B. Hamilton; stepmother, Maryann Hamilton; and his grandparents, Walter and Beverly Hamilton.
Burial will take place take at Blair Cemetery in Campton, where David will be joined with his mother, at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests donations be made to the American Heart Association.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Hamilton family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
